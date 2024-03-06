HC Wainwright Trims TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Target Price to $6.00

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TCON stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 67,149 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

