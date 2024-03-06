HC Wainwright Trims TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Target Price to $6.00

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 67,149 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TRACON Pharmaceuticals
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- JD.com Stock Is Back to 2018 Prices, Earnings Set to Beat Peers
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Institutions are Buying Broadcom Stock, a 30% Discount to Nvidia
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Apple Scraps EV Plans: Here’s What’s Next, Lower Prices
Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.