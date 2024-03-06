HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Eyenovia Stock Down 22.8 %

Shares of Eyenovia stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $77.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.72. Eyenovia has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eyenovia

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EYEN. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eyenovia by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,378,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eyenovia by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,429,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 61,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eyenovia by 1,704.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,334,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,966 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eyenovia by 113.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 295,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eyenovia by 433.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 359,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

