Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Haverty Furniture Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Haverty Furniture Companies has a payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

HVT stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,153. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $37.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $550.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th.

Insider Transactions at Haverty Furniture Companies

In other news, VP John Linwood Gill sold 4,000 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $129,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,008.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,045,000 after purchasing an additional 369,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,746,000 after purchasing an additional 32,904 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,815,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 654,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 70,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1,267.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 310,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

