Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance
HVT.A traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.03. 1,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.40. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $40.00.
About Haverty Furniture Companies
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Haverty Furniture Companies
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Higher Highs are Fast Approaching for AMD Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.