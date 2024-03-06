HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.96, but opened at $25.33. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. HashiCorp shares last traded at $27.04, with a volume of 2,196,680 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HashiCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 107,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $2,451,641.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,899.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 85,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $1,958,565.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,673.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 107,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $2,451,641.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,899.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 471,038 shares of company stock worth $10,708,172. Company insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in HashiCorp by 48.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 215.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,230 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,774,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 78.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.10.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

