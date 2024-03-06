Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $5.94

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.94, but opened at $6.21. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 1,628,248 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HMY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HMY

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 1.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMY. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.