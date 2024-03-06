Hall Private Wealth Advisors Sells 12,943 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 72.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,938 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 12,943 shares during the quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $286,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,246 shares during the last quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,594,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,774.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,197,204 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $65,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,304 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,313.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 823,558 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $46,712,000 after acquiring an additional 799,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,876,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BUD traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.84. 561,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.93.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

