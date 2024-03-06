Hall Private Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 37,841 shares during the period. Global Ship Lease accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hall Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.34% of Global Ship Lease worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 112.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

NYSE:GSL traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.63. The company had a trading volume of 380,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,954. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $706.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.06.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 18.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Monday.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

