Hall Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 75.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,485 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 106,934 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners comprises approximately 0.7% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 123.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEP. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:NEP traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,814. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $67.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.03 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 165.26%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

