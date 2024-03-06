Hall Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $8.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $524.50. The stock had a trading volume of 200,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,269. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $499.15 and a 200 day moving average of $460.57. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $343.39 and a 52-week high of $531.79.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

