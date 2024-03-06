Hall Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMF. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 182.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.82. The company had a trading volume of 119,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,912. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.43. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

