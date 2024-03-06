Hall Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 9,264 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor accounts for approximately 3.2% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.0% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the second quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 24,355 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 85,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.43. 22,369,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,711,703. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on F

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.