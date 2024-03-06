H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Down to $36.03

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.03, but opened at $35.24. H World Group shares last traded at $34.72, with a volume of 196,228 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of H World Group in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on H World Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Get H World Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HTHT

H World Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter worth $83,235,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in H World Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,809,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in H World Group by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,111 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in H World Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,389,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in H World Group by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,360,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,656,000 after purchasing an additional 714,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.