Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.00

Several analysts recently issued reports on GRPN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Groupon from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Groupon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 2.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,996 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Groupon by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,335 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Groupon by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,723 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

