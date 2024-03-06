Grindr (GRND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Grindr Trading Down 2.0 %

GRND stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Grindr has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $9.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRND. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Grindr during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Grindr by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Grindr in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grindr in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Grindr in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

