Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GFF. TheStreet upgraded Griffon from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

NYSE GFF opened at $68.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. Griffon has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $72.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $643.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.87 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 72.80%. Griffon’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.

Griffon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Griffon

In other news, Director James W. Sight sold 2,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total value of $134,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Griffon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFF. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Griffon by 530.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Griffon by 931.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Griffon by 128.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Stories

