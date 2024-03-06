Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Raises Dividend to GBX 86 Per Share

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 86 ($1.09) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Greggs’s previous dividend of $16.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Greggs Stock Up 3.7 %
LON:GRG opened at GBX 2,876 ($36.50) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,671.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,529.55. The company has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2,101.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Greggs has a 1-year low of GBX 2,244 ($28.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,914 ($36.98).
About Greggs
