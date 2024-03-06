Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Raises Dividend to GBX 86 Per Share

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 86 ($1.09) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Greggs’s previous dividend of $16.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Greggs Stock Up 3.7 %

LON:GRG opened at GBX 2,876 ($36.50) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,671.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,529.55. The company has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2,101.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Greggs has a 1-year low of GBX 2,244 ($28.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,914 ($36.98).

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

