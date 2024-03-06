Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple stock opened at $55.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 12 month low of $45.35 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.72%.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

