Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,174,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,341,000 after purchasing an additional 115,168 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 29.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,453,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,013,000 after buying an additional 2,632,753 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,738,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,340,000 after buying an additional 300,199 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,924,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,295,000 after buying an additional 321,396 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,534,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,838,000 after buying an additional 23,252 shares during the period.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $66.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.62 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,220.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CDAY. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ceridian HCM

About Ceridian HCM

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.