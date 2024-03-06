Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,174,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,341,000 after purchasing an additional 115,168 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 29.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,453,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,013,000 after buying an additional 2,632,753 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,738,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,340,000 after buying an additional 300,199 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,924,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,295,000 after buying an additional 321,396 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,534,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,838,000 after buying an additional 23,252 shares during the period.
Ceridian HCM Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $66.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.62 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,220.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
