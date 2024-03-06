Gotham Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $149.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $150.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

