Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,898 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,726 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,723 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $257.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $261.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.31.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

