Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 313.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $366,406.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,923.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $366,406.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,923.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,370 shares of company stock worth $1,064,413 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LFUS

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of LFUS opened at $234.68 on Wednesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $309.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.65 and its 200 day moving average is $244.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.15%.

Littelfuse Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the United States, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.