Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,860 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 73.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 175.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,769,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,769,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $754,095.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,540.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,839,788. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 1.7 %

DLB opened at $81.19 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.87 and a twelve month high of $91.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $315.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.98 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Stories

