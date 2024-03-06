Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 20,126 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 603.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,126 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after purchasing an additional 686,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,571,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,808,000 after purchasing an additional 56,765 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,422,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cabot

In related news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $4,413,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBT shares. StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Cabot Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $85.46 on Wednesday. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $63.73 and a 1 year high of $88.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.28 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 11.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

About Cabot

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

