Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 596,400 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the January 31st total of 648,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities lowered Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price objective on Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Globant from $266.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.50.

Globant Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of Globant

NYSE:GLOB traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.00. 90,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,967. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. Globant has a 1 year low of $135.40 and a 1 year high of $251.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 112.6% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Globant by 10.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in Globant by 30.7% during the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 362,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,799,000 after purchasing an additional 85,310 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Globant by 155.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,898,000 after purchasing an additional 371,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Articles

