Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 13th

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,031 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 18,451 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

