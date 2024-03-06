Global Water Resources (GWRS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) will announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Water Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $318.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Global Water Resources by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Global Water Resources by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 12,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Global Water Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.