Global Water Resources (GWRS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) will announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Global Water Resources Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $318.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.98.
Global Water Resources Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Global Water Resources Company Profile
Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.
