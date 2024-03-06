Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,488 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $3,262,666.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,966 shares of company stock worth $7,987,215. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.56.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $102.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 2.20. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

