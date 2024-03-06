GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GTLB stock opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. GitLab has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $78.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, insider Robin Schulman sold 30,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,294,084.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $2,434,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 220,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,296.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 30,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $2,294,084.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock valued at $128,327,796. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GitLab by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GitLab by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,521,000 after purchasing an additional 228,085 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in GitLab by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GitLab by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,468,000 after purchasing an additional 266,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in GitLab by 7,180.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

