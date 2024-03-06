Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 200.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROCK. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 13,540.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.98 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

