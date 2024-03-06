Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Geron in a research report issued on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Geron’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Geron’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 77,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 63.33%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Geron’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Geron Price Performance

GERN opened at $2.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $3.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Geron in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Geron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Geron by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

