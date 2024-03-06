Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Raises Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 250.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,138 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,825 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 4.8% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,572,052.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 845,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,543,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,572,052.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 845,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,543,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,088,185. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 2.8 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ PANW traded down $8.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $283.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,734,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,439,907. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.30 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The company has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Raymond James cut Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.89.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

