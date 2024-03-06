Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Purchases 5,081 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 2.8% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,113,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,141,190,000 after acquiring an additional 121,055 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Waste Management by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,920,000 after purchasing an additional 268,736 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 16.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,366,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,815,000 after purchasing an additional 776,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,213,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,174,000 after buying an additional 66,816 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $363,937.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,353,349.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,954 shares of company stock worth $7,648,660. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.77. The company had a trading volume of 374,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,785. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.28. The company has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.48 and a fifty-two week high of $209.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.