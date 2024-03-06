Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Invests $28,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDXX. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $6.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $565.28. 99,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $549.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.98. The company has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,160 shares of company stock valued at $30,943,508. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.