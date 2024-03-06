Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Has $666,000 Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.6% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $9,392,538.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $241,143.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,715.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $9,392,538.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,162,320 shares of company stock worth $489,568,232. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.6 %

META stock traded up $7.64 on Wednesday, reaching $497.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,107,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,170,725. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.82 and a 12-month high of $504.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Read Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.