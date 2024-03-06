Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Has $1.43 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lowered its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for about 1.3% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Up 13.1 %

CrowdStrike stock traded up $38.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $336.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,195,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,502. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.92. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The company has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,575.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,898 shares of company stock valued at $60,878,879 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.