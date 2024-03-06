Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Paychex Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.14. The stock had a trading volume of 601,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.52. The company has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.94. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

