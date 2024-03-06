Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

Gentex has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years. Gentex has a payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gentex to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Gentex Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GNTX stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 501,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,085. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. Gentex has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $37.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,365.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 414.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 31.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

