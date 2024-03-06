General Electric (LON:GEC) Hits New 12-Month High at $161.58

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 161.58 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 161.58 ($2.05), with a volume of 911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158.57 ($2.01).

General Electric Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 111.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.25. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 401.00%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

