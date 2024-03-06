General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Cito Capital Group LLC

Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 411.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE GD traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.11. 135,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,346. The stock has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.93. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $277.43.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors lowered General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

