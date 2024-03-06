Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Director Sells $2,100,000.00 in Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,236,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Burrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $2,110,200.00.

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $140.84. 353,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,780. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $93.52 and a fifty-two week high of $141.78.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Garmin by 169.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Garmin by 107.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

