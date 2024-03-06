GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,200 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the January 31st total of 578,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN GGN opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.91.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%.

Institutional Trading of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,490 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 238,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

