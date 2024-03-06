Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Galapagos from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Galapagos currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Galapagos stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.26. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 495,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after buying an additional 18,552 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Galapagos by 653.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 56,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 48,703 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 162,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

