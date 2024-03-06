Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the January 31st total of 121,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 154,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gain Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:GANX opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. Gain Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34.
Gain Therapeutics Company Profile
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.
