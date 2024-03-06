Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the January 31st total of 121,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 154,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GANX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gain Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GANX. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GANX opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. Gain Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.