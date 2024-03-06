G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Gap Down to $33.24

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.24, but opened at $30.96. G-III Apparel Group shares last traded at $30.71, with a volume of 314,329 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GIII shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average of $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,880.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,428.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 569.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 106,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 90,194 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,884,000 after acquiring an additional 60,669 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 30.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 26,442 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 277.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 77,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 56,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

