FY2024 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. Reduced by Atb Cap Markets (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.09. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TRP. Barclays upped their target price on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP opened at $39.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $42.76.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in TC Energy by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.