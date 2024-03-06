FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ralph Lauren Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the textile maker will earn $10.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.33. The consensus estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current full-year earnings is $10.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 8.90%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RL. Raymond James upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE RL opened at $180.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.53. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $103.17 and a twelve month high of $190.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.87 and a 200 day moving average of $133.09.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth $743,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 64.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,353,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 25.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 18.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 462,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,716,000 after purchasing an additional 72,926 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.