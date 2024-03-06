FY2024 EPS Estimates for NRG Energy, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of NRG Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $6.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.74. The consensus estimate for NRG Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.02 per share.

NRG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.71.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $60.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of -56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -152.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,729,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,696,000 after acquiring an additional 156,974 shares during the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,336,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,262,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,310,000 after acquiring an additional 120,276 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,356,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,899,000 after acquiring an additional 891,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,401,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,502,000 after acquiring an additional 197,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

