FY2024 EPS Estimates for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Raised by Analyst

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Keros Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the company will earn ($4.82) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.08). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.89) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($4.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.87) EPS.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $66.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $73.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.