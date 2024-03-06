FY2024 Earnings Forecast for McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) Issued By HC Wainwright

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for McEwen Mining in a report issued on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for McEwen Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Shares of MUX stock opened at C$11.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.54. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of C$8.05 and a 52-week high of C$13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$544.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

